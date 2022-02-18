OLATHE, Kan. —Following the Johnson County Board of Commissioners’ vote to rescind the county-wide mask mandate for K-6 students, the decision to require masks in the classroom is now left to individual school districts. Here’s a look at how school districts plan to handle masking going forward.

Blue Valley School District

The Blue Valley School Board voted 4-3 to make masking optional for all students, staff and school visitors beginning Tuesday, Feb. 15. Masks will be optional in all schools, unless the building reaches a 10% illness absentee rate.

If a single school reaches that threshold, masks will be required for everyone in the building until the absentee rate drops below 10% for at least two weeks.

De Soto School District

Friday morning the USD 232 Board of Education voted to make masks optional for all students and staff. Starting Tuesday, Feb. 22 masks will be optional in all district buildings, including the early childhood program.

Masks will remain optional if COVID-related absences remain below five percent. If an individual school building exceeds that threshold, masks will be required until absentee rates drop below five percent for at least one week.

Gardner-Edgerton School District

All students and staff in the Gardner-Edgerton School District have the option to voluntarily wear masks while inside school buildings, but masking requirements are no longer being enforced by the district.

Last week the school board voted 4-2 to end masking requirements for students in all grade levels.

Under the district’s new mitigation plan, if the absence rate in any school exceeds eight percent, the building would be closed for two days for cleaning and sanitation.

Olathe School District

Starting Friday, Feb. 18 masks will be optional for all students and staff in the Olathe School District.

Earlier this month the school board voted unanimously to allow masking to become optional for all students as long as absentee rates in each school building remained below seven percent.

If an individual school surpasses the threshold, masks will be mandatory for students in that building for at least 14 days.

Shawnee Mission School District

Masks became optional for all students in the Shawnee Mission School District beginning Friday, Feb. 18.

Masking will remain optional for students as long as the number of students positive for COVID remains below 3% and the absentee rate remains below 5% in each building.

If either the percent positive or the absentee rate exceeds the threshold in a particular building, students and staff in that school will be required to wear a mask for at least 14 days.

Spring Hill School District

Masks are optional for all students, visitors and staff inside USD 230 buildings. Students will be required to wear a face mask while riding the school bus.