OLATHE, Kan. — Johnson County is working to hire more people to help support county residents with developmental disabilities.

Johnson County Developmental Supports (JCDS) will host virtual job interviews on Tuesday, April 12 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. for direct support professionals.

Direct support professionals help people with intellectual and developmental disabilities with daily tasks outside of an institutional setting. Depending on where the employee is assigned to work, direct support staff may help with things like household tasks, personal care, medical and physical care or job coaching.

JCDS currently has multiple openings in residential programs and day services. Previous experience working with individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities is preferred, but not required. JCDS will offer on the job training for all new hires.

Starting pay for direct support workers is $15.71 an hour. Applicants may also qualify for a $1,000 hiring bonus.

To attend the virtual event, interested applicants must RSVP and complete an online application on the JCDS website. Anyone unable to attend the virtual interview session can still apply on the JCDS website.

