OLATHE, Kan. — Johnson County commissioners voted Thursday to seek private proposals to help operate and manage the Johnson County Nursing Center.

It’s the latest attempt to end taxpayer subsidies while maintaining quality care for seniors.

Commissioners voted to postpone a plan to end the county’s annual subsidy for Evergreen Living Innovations, which operates and manages the nursing center.

Instead, the deputy county manager said other long-term care providers have expressed a willingness to partner with ELI in exchange for the county’s one-time payment of $25 million to build a new long-term care center.

The county wants proposals that would expand care to include assisted living and independent living, services more likely to generate revenue to offset Evergreen’s costs of caring for mostly Medicaid residents.

“What we’re attempting to do is to see if there is a proposal that can support not only Evergreen Living’s current activities but also potential other activities which can generate revenue to support the Medicaid side of the operation,” said Ed Eilert, Johnson County commission chairman.

Commissioner Charlotte O’Hara said she doesn’t want taxpayers to subsidize expanded services like independent living and assisted living, which already are widely available in the private sector.

Evergreen’s nursing home serves about 70 residents right now, about two-thirds of whom are on Medicaid.

