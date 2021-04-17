Johnson County Sheriff warns about phone call scam involving Walmart gift cards

OLATHE, Kan. — The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about reports of a phone call scam directing people to purchase Walmart gift cards to avoid an arrest.

According to a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office has received reports that someone is impersonating Lt. Woods and calling about outstanding warrants. The caller then directs whoever answers to purchased Walmart gift cards or they would be arrested.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office said they do not call about outstanding warrants and in no case, would receive gift cards as payment.

