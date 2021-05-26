Johnson County Sheriff’s deputies investigate gunfire that ended with house damaged

EDGERTON, Kan. — The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the person or people behind two weekend shootings.

The first happened around 11 p.m. Saturday night near East 2nd and E. Nelson Street in Edgerton. Investigators said seven rounds hit a home in that area.

The next evening, around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, three gunshots were reported in the same area.

Deputies are investigating to determine the reason for the gunfire and if the two shootings are related.

At this point, deputies do not believe these two shootings are connected to vandalism at construction sites that caused thousands of dollars in damages.

If you have information that could help deputies, call the Sheriff’s Office at 913-715-5560 or submit a tip online.

Download the FOX4KC news apps: iPhone and Android