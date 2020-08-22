Johnson County sheriff’s deputy honored for saving man as train races toward them

OLATHE, Kan. — A Johnson County sheriff’s deputy is being hailed a hero after he rushed into the path of an oncoming train to save a man’s life.

On Nov. 11, 2019, Dep. Mark Davis was leaving work for the day when he noticed a car stalled on the train track right behind the sheriff’s office. The driver tried to get the car to start but got it stuck in a hole on the track.

Davis said he approached the vehicle to let the driver know a train was coming, but the driver refused to leave the car.

“I looked at the driver and told him, ‘Hey man, we got to go,’ and the driver tells me no!” Davis said.

After several attempts to convince the driver to leave, Davis decided to take matters into his own hands.

“So I go and I grab his shoulder, kind of give like the initial tug, like no we got to go, and instead of leaving, he ends up pulling me in to the car a little bit,” Davis said.

Deputies and Sheriff Calvin Hayden were inside the station watching the encounter from the cameras on the outside of the building. They described what happened as terrifying.

“It scared me to death! I was literally clenching my chair and yelling at him to get out of the way, get out of the way,” Hayden said.

The train was now only seconds away from the vehicle, and Davis said he knew he had to act fast.

He grabbed the driver’s inside leg and his outside arm and rolled him out of the vehicle. They took several steps and heard a loud boom.

When Davis turned around, the car was spinning right toward them. Fortunately, a nearby guard rail stopped the vehicle’s momentum, and Davis and the driver were able to escape unharmed.

Davis said even though he’s being called a hero, he believes anyone would have done what he did.

“Honestly, you know a lot of people would have done the same thing,” he said. “It was just right place at the right time, and I was able to help.”