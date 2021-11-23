Johnson County Sheriff’s Office offers employees free COVID-19 antibody test

OLATHE, Kan. — The Johnson County, Kansas Sheriff’s Office is working with an antibody testing company to offer free COVID-19 antibody testing to all employees.

According to the sheriff’s office, AditxtScore is an immune monitoring technology that is the only known antibody test that will provide an accurate reading someone’s T-cell level and an accurate reading of COVID-19 immunity.

“This testing allows our employees to make an informed decision on what to do about their own health,” Sheriff Calvin Hayden said. “I’m happy to offer this resource to anyone who wants to take advantage of it at the Sheriff’s Office. So far, the response has been overwhelmingly positive.”

AditxtScore will be available for all employees, sworn and civilian and is completely voluntary.