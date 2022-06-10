OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — A nine-month long sewer system repair project in Overland Park begins in June and will impact travel through the area of 103rd Street and Metcalf Avenue.

“This will provide more dependable, cost-effective and environmentally sound wastewater service to JCW customers,” Aaron Witt, Johnson County Wastewater chief engineer, said.

New sewer pipes will be installed through open-cut excavation under Indian Creek and Metcalf Avenue using “trenchless technology.

Throughout the duration of the project, traffic surrounding the area will be affected through Spring 2023.

Lane reductions on Metcalf Avenue south of 101st Street – June 2022

Pedestrian trails will have detours – June 2022

Three-day closure of Barkley Street – August 2022

Two-day closure of Walmart Neighborhood Market access road off 103rd Street – September 2022

Two-day closure of Jose Peppers area access road off 103rd Street – November 2022

Two week closure of 103rd Street west of Metcalf Avenue – December 2022

One week lane reduction south of 102nd Street east of Metcalf Avenue – January 2023

Two week closure of 103rd Street east of Metcalf Avenue – February 2023

One week lane reduction east of 103rd Street and Marty Street intersection – March 2023

The county said the construction is not expected to impact utility services to homes and businesses in the area.

The replacements will increased the sewer system’s capacity which will provide long-term service to the tributary area during wet weather events.

More information on the project is available on the county website.

