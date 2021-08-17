Johnson County starts offering third COVID-19 vaccine dose to immunocompromised

FILE – A pharmacy technician loads a syringe with Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at a mass vaccination site at the Portland Expo in Portland, Maine. U.S. experts are expected to recommend COVID-19 vaccine boosters for all Americans, regardless of age, eight months after they received their second dose of the shot, to ensure lasting protection against the coronavirus as the delta variant spreads across the country. An announcement was expected as soon as this week, with doses beginning to be administered widely once the Food and Drug Administration formally approves the vaccines. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. — People who are moderately to severely immunocompromised are now able to receive a third COVID-19 vaccine dose from the Johnson County Department of Health and Environment.

The Food and Drug Administration announced an amendment to its emergency use authorization last Friday to include the booster shot for those who are immunocompromised and those receiving cancer treatment.

On the same day, the state said providers of the vaccine could begin to offer a third dose of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines. Johnson & Johnson doses have not been authorized.

“Although these vaccines are highly effective, those who are immunocompromised due to health conditions or medical treatment may need this extra layer of protection,” Dr. Sanmi Areola, JCDHE director, said. “We support federal and state guidance and recommend residents speak with their doctors about whether this third dose is right for them.”

No proof of health conditions will be required at JCDHE, but those receiving the booster shot will be required to fill out a form acknowledging they qualify for it online or at walk-in clinics.

The department says people that are not immunocompromised should not look to get an additional dose of the vaccine at this time.