Johnson County tax attorney charged with secretly filming women in office restroom

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. — A tax attorney is facing charges for allegedly secretly filming women using the restroom of an office building.

Troy D. Renkemeyer, 51, is charged with one count of breach of privacy by video or picture in Johnson County court.

According to the affidavit, Renkemeyer owns Renkemeyer Law Firm in Overland Park. The firm operated in a shared business space.

On Sept. 28, a woman using the restroom in the building said she discovered a “block shaped item” on a table in the room.

The next day, the woman told police she noticed a camera attached to the bottom of the table, pointed directly at the toilet. The woman told police she noticed two micro SD cards in the camera and she went to Target to buy an SD card reader.

According to court documents, the woman told police that she viewed the video on the SD cards and they contained footage of her and other women using the restroom. She told officers that the footage also showed Renkemeyer setting up the camera.

A police officer viewed the footage and determined that it showed Renkemeyer setting up the camera. The officer watched until they allegedly saw one women being filmed while she was using the restroom.

None of the women consented to being filmed, according to the affidavit.

Renkemeyer bonded out of the Johnson County jail on $2,500. He’s scheduled to appear at a preliminary hearing Dec. 16.