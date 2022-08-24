OLATHE, Kan. — A Johnson County teenagers pleaded guilty to his role in a man’s death at Black Bob Park earlier this year.

As part of a deal, the 14 year old pleaded guilty to second-degree murder Wednesday morning.

He will be sentenced in October.

A total of seven teenagers were charged with first-degree murder in the the May homicide of 19-year-old Marco Cardino, of Smithville, Missouri.

The teenager is the second suspect involved in the case to plead guilty to the crime.

As part of a plea deal, 14-year-old Kristofor Washington faces up to eight years in a juvenile facility, but has the possibility of being released earlier for good behavior.

Washington has a formal sentencing scheduled in September.

The other five teenagers charged in the homicide have pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder charges.

Prosecutors have requested to certify the other three 14-year-olds as adults. Kansas law does not allow the two 13-year-olds charged in the case to be tried as adults.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.