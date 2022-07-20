OLATHE, Kan. — One of six Johnson County teenagers charged with killing a man in Black Bob Park earlier this year pleads guilty.

A 14-year-old boy pleaded guilty to second-degree intentional murder for the death of 19-year-old Marco Cardino of Smithville, Missouri.

He will be sentenced Aug. 24.

As part of a plea deal, he will serve up to 8-years in a juvenile facility, but has the possibility of being released earlier for good behavior.

If he violates the terms of his deal during that time the teenager will be charged as an adult and serve up to 15 years in prison.

The hearing the teenager admitted that while he did not pull the trigger, he did help plan the robbery.

The other five teenagers charged in the homicide have pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder charges.

Prosecutors have requested to certify the other three14-year-olds as adults, but that hasn’t happened at this point. Kansas law does not allow the two 13-year-olds charged in the case to be tried as adults.

A court filing by a lawyer for one of the teenagers shows the teenagers took masks and a gun with them when they went to the park to buy drugs from Cardino. The document also shows one of the teenagers told investigators she believed the other teenagers planned ahead to steal the marijuana Cardino showed up to sell them.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.