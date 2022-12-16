OLATHE, Kan. — Thursday the Johnson County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) approved two resolutions to limit semi truck traffic on certain roads in the unincorporated portion of the county.

Commercial trucks weighing more than 16,000 pounds are now prohibited from using various rural roadways including:

-Lone Elm Road from 175th St. south to Spring Hill city limits.

-Lone Elm Road from 191st St. south to Spring Hill city limits.

-Hedge Lane from 175th St. south to 207th St.

-Clare Road from 175th St. south to 199th St.

-Clare Road from 207th St. south to 215th St.

-Cedar Niles Road from 183rd St. south to 215th St.

-Moonlight Road from 183rd St. south to 215th St.

-Kill Creek Road from 213th St. south and west to 215th Street.

-Waverly Road from 199th St. south 0.5 miles to Edgerton city limits.

-Waverly Road from 207th St. south to 213th St.

-183rd St. from Moonlight Road east to US 169 Highway.

-191st St. from Gardner Road east to Spring Hill city limits.

-199th St. from Gardner city limits east to Spring Hill city limits.

-207th St. from Corliss Road east to Spring Hill city limits.

-213th St. from Kill Creek Road east to Waverly Road.

-215th St. from Gardner Road east to Spring Hill city limits.

-Four Corners Road from 191st St. south to 199th St.

-Waverly Road from US 56 Highway south to Edgerton city limits.

-167th St. from Clare Road east to Hedge Lane.

The new traffic restrictions do not apply to emergency vehicles, road maintenance vehicles like snow plows or for farmers transporting equipment along the rural roadways.

Public Works Director Brian Pietig said county staff are working to have new “no truck” signs posted along these roadways by Jan. 1.