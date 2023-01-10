OLATHE, Kan. —Under the direction of new leadership, the Johnson County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) will no longer livestream some portions of its weekly meeting.

In an email sent to commissioners Friday, newly elected county Chair Mike Kelly outlined a series of procedural changes that will be in place for his first meeting on Jan. 12.

“I am making these changes in the spirit of ensuring efficient and courteous behavior during these meetings. I hope these improvements will help us conduct our business in a more timely manner and with a respectful tone,” Kelly wrote.

Starting Thursday the county will no longer livestream or record the public comment portion of commission meetings. County staff intend to shut off the meeting audio and display an on-screen graphic during this portion of the meeting.

According to Kelly’s letter, the county has received a warning from YouTube following a livestream of a BOCC meeting at which a resident made allegations of voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election. This violated YouTube’s community guidelines and additional violations could result in the county losing access to its channel.

Residents will also no longer be able to weigh in on county business via Zoom. Under the updated rules, residents will only be able to comment on county business in person or in writing.

Advance registration will be required to participate in the public comment period. However residents can still speak during public hearings without signing up in advance.

The virtual option will still be available to commissioners, planning item applicants and county staff.