Johnson County to keep masking requirements in place for K-6 students

Protective N-95 face masks lie on a table at an office in Washington, D.C., February 26, 2020. (Eva Hambach / AFP / Getty)

OLATHE, Kan. — Younger students in Johnson County will be required to wear masks in the classroom a little while longer.

Thursday, the Johnson County Board of Commissioners (BOCC) voted 5-2 to keep the existing mask mandate in place for students in area public schools.

In August, the commission approved an ordinance that requires masking for all students through 6th grade in local school districts. That ordinance will remain in effect through May 31, if it’s not amended or repealed by future commission action.

Prior to the decision to maintain masking requirements, commissioners reviewed multiple options to amend the health order.

Commissioner Charlotte O’Hara proposed adding an amendment to the health order to allow school districts the option to opt-out of the county masking requirement for students through sixth grade. The motion failed 2-5.

Commissioner Janee Hanzlick also motioned to amend the health order to expand masking requirements to include students through 12th grade. The amendment would have kept masking requirements in place for six weeks or until the county-wide COVID positivity rate drops below ten percent. The motion failed 3-4.

Following board discussion, the board voted in favor of allowing the existing mandate to remain in place and be reviewed in six weeks.

The BOCC will review data on COVID-19 infection rates and current vaccination numbers during the next regular meeting on Thursday, February 17 at 9:30 a.m.