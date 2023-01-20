MISSION, Kan. – The Johnson County Department of Health and Environment (JCDHE) will reopen its walk-in health clinic in Mission next week.

The clinic, located at 6000 Lamar Ave., has been closed for the last month for staff training.

On Tuesday, Jan. 24, the clinic will reopen with limited hours and services. The Mission clinic will now be open on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 8 a.m. until noon and from 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. to provide immunizations, pregnancy tests and limited contraception services.

JCDHE’s walk-in clinics in Olathe and Mission will both close Feb. 7-8 and Feb. 14-16 for staff training. The Mission clinic will close for a third time March 21-22.