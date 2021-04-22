Johnson County to spend $1M to help DA’s office clear cases backlogged by pandemic

OLATHE, Kan. — The Johnson County District Attorney’s office will get help to clear hundreds of backlogged cases caused by the pandemic.

The D.A.’s office hasn’t held jury trials since March 18, 2020 because of an order from the Kansas Supreme Court. The office has continued to operate and conduct basic business through video meetings and hearings, but say trials haven’t been held in 15 months.

Thursday, Johnson County Commissioners approved a request from the D.A. to spend more than $1 million to hire three staff attorneys and one trial assistant to help clear and prosecute 400 to 500 cases waiting for trial. The backlog includes 25 homicide cases.

“There is no incentive for anybody to plead guilty. If there’s facing serious sentences on sex crime or homicides, there’s no incentive for them to plead at this point. And that has resulted in cases stacking up,” Steve Howe, Johnson County District Attorney, said.

Howe told commissioners that his office typically handles between 60 to 75 jury trials a year. He said that without the additional help some defendants could be waiting another two years for trial.

“While we’re trying to do this backlog, of course, we continue to have cases coming in the door. And really, even though we had a little bit of a downturn, we didn’t have a significant downturn of cases during the pandemic,” Howe said.

The temporary employees will work with the D.A.’s office from August 1, 2021 through December 31, 2023. More than $860,000 of salaries and benefits may be reimbursed with Federal COVID-19 Pandemic Aid Funds.