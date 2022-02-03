OLATHE, Kan. —Starting next week Johnson County, Kansas residents will no longer be able to watch county commission meetings on Facebook.

Following an executive session Thursday afternoon, the Johnson County Board of Commissioners (BOCC) voted 5-2 in favor of switching the streaming services of the weekly commission meeting from Facebook to YouTube. Commissioners Charlotte O’Hara and Michael Ashcraft voted against change.

O’Hara said switching the platform from Facebook to YouTube could be perceived as limiting people’s ability to comment on county business.

“It’s going to be like pouring gasoline on a fire in the community, unless we are going back to in person [meetings] next week,” O’Hara said.

BOCC Chair Ed Eilert said the change would prevent county staff from being required to monitor the Facebook stream for inappropriate comments.

“The only difference is that the opportunity to exchange information among Facebook patrons would not exist on our platform. It could still exist on their own (resident’s) platform. The idea that staff would have to evaluate and determine if there were inappropriate comments made on the county’s Facebook puts our employees in an untenable situation,” Eilert said.

Commissioner Janee Hanzlick said residents can still contact BOCC members via email or submit comments on proposed county business through email or virtually during weekly meetings.

“Our legal counsel is recommending we do this. I take that recommendation very seriously to protect our county from potential issues as well as to best use our resources,” Hanzlick said.

O’Hara then motioned to move the commission meetings back to an in-person setting. That motion failed.

The commission voted 6-1 to host a special meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 8 to review COVID data to determine if returning to in-person BOCC meetings would be advisable. Commissioner Becky Fast voted against the proposal saying it would take up too much staff time to hold a special meeting.

“We didn’t even have a special meeting to talk about masking for our schools. To have a special meeting to determine whether we are in person on Thursday, I think it can wait until Thursday to review the data,” Fast said.

County staff will begin streaming BOCC meetings on the county YouTube channel on Thursday, Feb. 10.