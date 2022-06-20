OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — A woman with a documented history of shoplifting from Kansas City-area stores over the past 14 years faces new legal issues.

Police arrested Kelli Jo Bauer for shoplifting from Scheels in Overland Park Saturday morning, according to court documents. The charging document accused Bauer of stealing less than $1,500 from the sporting goods store.

A judge set bond at $5,000, and Bauer is scheduled to make her first appearance on the new theft charge Tuesday afternoon.

The charging document shows the 52-year-old has been convicted of similar crimes at least twice in the past five years, but online records for Johnson Count Court shows seven cases dating back to 2008.

In 2016, a judge sentenced Bauer to 19 months in prison and ordered her to pay $22,000 in restitution.

The sentenced stemmed from two shoplifting cases in 2015 and 2016 in which Bauer was charged with stealing more than $100,000 worth of merchandise from Kansas City-area stores. At the time of her arrest, investigators said Bauer sold some of the stolen merchandise on Facebook swap-and-shops or through her online store “My Retro Baby, LLC.”

