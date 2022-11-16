OLATHE, Kan. — A Johnson County woman with a history of shoplifting returns to jail to serve a new sentence.

Kelli Bauer pleaded guilty to two counts of misdemeanor theft during a hearing on Nov. 15.

A judge sentenced her to serve 10 months in jail following the plea.

Police arrested Bauer in June for shoplifting from a Scheels location in Overland Park. The charging document accuses Bauer of stealing less than $1,500 from the sporting goods store.

The charging document shows Bauer has been convicted of similar crimes at least twice in the past five years, but Johnson County Court records show seven cases dating back to 2008.

In 2016, a judge sentenced Bauer to 19 months in prison and ordered her to pay $22,000 in restitution.

The sentence stemmed from two shoplifting cases in 2015 and 2016 where prosecutors charged Bauer with stealing more than $100,000 worth of merchandise from Kansas City-area stores. At the time of her arrest, investigators said Bauer sold some of the stolen merchandise on Facebook swap-and-shops or through her online store “My Retro Baby, LLC.”

