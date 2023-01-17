MANHATTAN, Kan. — The first Sunflower Showdown of the season surpassed expectations as K-State was able pull out an 83-82 overtime victory.

K-State led a majority of the game but the Jayhawks were able to fight their way back into the game thanks to the play of Jalen Wilson, who finished with a career-high 38 points and nine rebounds.

A Keyontae Johnson alley-oop from Markquis Nowell with 24 seconds remaining in overtime would put the Wildcats ahead, giving them an 83-82 win after forcing a Kansas turnover on the games final possession.

Johnson led K-State with with 24 points and eight rebounds. Nae’Qwan Tomlin put up a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds.

Desi Sills was huge off the bench, with 24 points and three steals.

KJ Adams Jr. would finish with 17 points before fouling out in the second half. Gradey Dick would add 16 points and seven rebounds. He fouled out in overtime.

K-State ends snaps their seven game losing streak against Kansas. They will look to build on their momentum against Texas Tech on Saturday at 1 p.m. at home.

Kansas will also be home on Saturday as they face 14th ranked TCU at 12 p.m.

K-State and Kansas will meet each other again—in what should be another exciting matchup— in Allen Fieldhouse on January 31.