Johnson, Wyandotte counties extend stay-at-home orders through May 10

OLATHE, Kan. — Johnson County and Wyandotte County both announced Thursday they will extend their stay-at-home orders regardless of what Gov. Laura Kelly decides for the state.

The state’s order is set to expire at 11:59 p.m. May 3, and now these two metro counties’ orders run through the end of May 10.

Starting May 11, there will be a phased reopening of businesses, according to officials in both counties.

Johnson County has seen declining new positive COVID-19 test results and fewer hospitalizations, but Public Health Officer Dr. Joseph LeMaster said they’re extending the order to ensure they don’t undo all that progress.

“We are also keeping a close eye on nearby jurisdictions. We know that in typical times more than 250,000 people come in and out of the county daily,” LeMaster said in a statement. “Our goal is to be aligned with our neighbors as much as we can to avoid increasing our transmission. Also, our local businesses need ample time to prepare for reopening.”

The county recently put together a task force, asking them to come up with a plan for reopening. Earlier this week, the group presented their recommendation, which includes a four-phased approach.

Now that Johnson County has set a date, leaders said they will consider the task force’s recommendation — along with the governor’s reopening plan — at a special meeting Friday.

The virus has hit Wyandotte County the hardest out of all Kansas counties, but Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Greiner said they are making progress.

In Wyandotte County, Mayor David Alvey said they are doing what’s best for all residents.

“The goal is to protect all of our citizens, especially the most vulnerable, prevent health systems from being overwhelmed – and gradually restore and re-open our community,” he said.

Wyandotte County already has a phased plan to gradually open.

After the stay-at-home order is lifted, if data allows, the county will go through a “red zone,” “yellow zone” and “green zone” in which more businesses can reopen but some precautions are still needed.

Wyandotte County will move from zone to zone based on COVID-19 hospitalizations, deaths and the percentage positive rate of testing over 14-day periods.

Gov. Kelly is expected to present her reopening plan for Kansas at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. FOX4 will carry the press conference on fox4kc.com and on Facebook.