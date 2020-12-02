Johnson, Wyandotte counties looking into shortening quarantine periods after CDC changes guidance

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Local health departments in Kansas are looking into the possibility of shortening the quarantine period for COVID-19 after the CDC announced changes in guidance this week.

The new guidance from the CDC allows people who have come in contact to someone infected with the virus to resume normal activity after 10 days, or 7 days if they receive a negative test result.

That’s down from the 14-day period recommended since the onset of the pandemic.

Following the CDC’s announcement, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment said that counties can choose to opt in to the shortened quarantine period or to continue with the original 14 day standard.

“KDHE continues to recommend the 14-day quarantine and monitoring after being exposed to COVID-19,” Dr. Lee Norman, KDHE Secretary, said. “The incubation for this disease is still 14 days. The guidance is being changed at a federal level to encourage more people to get tested and encourage better compliance with quarantines.”

Officials with the Johnson County Department of Health and Environment and the Unified Government Public Health Department each say they are taking the updated recommendations under consideration. So far, no changes have been made in either county.

The CDC said shortening the recommended quarantine time frame may bring more people into compliance and ease stress on public health systems.