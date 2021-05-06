Josh Duggar released from jail after being charged with possessing child porn

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Josh Duggar was released from the Washington County Detention Center in Fayetteville, Arkansas at 1:35 p.m. on Thursday, according to the detention center booking site.

Duggar was granted release in a Zoom detention hearing on Wednesday.

Duggar, 33, is charged in a two-count indictment alleging one count of receipt of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography. Duggar has pleaded not guilty to both counts.

PARTIAL CONDITIONS OF RELEASE LIST

Home custody with GPS monitoring

Live with a third-party custodian

Restricted to the home at all times except for court obligations, church, etc. Additional locations must be pre-approved by the probation officer.

Report to the probation officer.

No possession or viewing erotica at any time

No possession of the internet and electronics. Not ask or obtain password(s) of the third-party custodian.

Contact allowed with his children as long as his wife is present.

Not possess control substances, no firearms, surrender passport, and not obtain one.

The residence must not have minor children.

If any conditions are violated an additional prison sentence of up to 10 years may be imposed.