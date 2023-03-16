KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Barbecue fans in Kansas City, Kansas have one less place to go to now.

After less than two years, Jousting Pigs BBQ, located across from the Legends Outlets at 1702 Village West Parkway, closed for good this past weekend.

Owner John Atwell confirmed the news with FOX4 Thursday. No reason on the decision was given at this time.

The restaurant opened in late 2021 at what was the former Arthur Bryant’s location in KCK.

Jousting Pigs BBQ recently closed its Liberty location in November of last year. Atwell opened that location in 2019 with Rod Blackburn inside 3Halves Brewing Co.