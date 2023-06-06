OLATHE, Kan. — Jackson Mahomes walks into the Johnson County Courthouse for a hearing on May 16, 2023. (FOX4 PHOTO/ Mario Vazquez)

OLATHE, Kan. — A Johnson County judge will allow the legal team for Jackson Mahomes to file certain documents under seal.

The judge issued the order Tuesday afternoon.

The decision comes after Mahomes’ attorney asked to file a motion and an affidavit in the case under seal last week. The paperwork shows the documents in question contain information about a complaining witness’ previous sexual conduct.

Under Kansas law, a complaining witness’ prior sexual conduct with any person, including a defendant, is not admissible as evidence. However, the law does allow a defendant to file a motion seeking to admit such evidence if a judge finds it is “relevant” and not otherwise inadmissible.

A closed hearing will be held on the motion at some point. The judge can either reject the motion, or allow prior sexual conduct to be admitted. The judge can limit the nature of the evidence and the questioning allowed.

Court documents in the case against Mahomes became public last month. The affidavit provides additional details about the allegations that led to charges.

Mahomes is charged with three counts of aggravated sexual battery. He is also charged with one count of battery.

Mahomes will be in court again on Aug. 31, 2023, for a preliminary hearing in the case.