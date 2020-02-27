Judge approves settlement in lawsuit involving former Harrisonville high school coach and former superintendent

A picture from the Harrisonville School’s Facebook page of Joe Dahman when he was hired in August of 2015.

HARRISONVILLE, Mo. — A judge has approved a settlement involving a former Missouri high school coach accused of having an inappropriate sexual relationship with a student while the coach’s father was the superintendent of the school district.

FOX4 confirmed reports that the settlement amount was not disclosed during the hearing Wednesday afternoon in Cass County Circuit Court.

The suit alleged that Joseph Dahman had sexual contact with the girl on school grounds and elsewhere after she began attending Harrisonville High School as a 14-year-old in the 2016-17 school year.

No criminal charges have been filed.