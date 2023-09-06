KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A federal judge awards nearly $3 million to a Kansas City metro family.

It’s been three years since their 15-year-old son was hit by a post office van in Kansas City’s Historic Northeast, and they’re still grieving.

On Tuesday, a federal judge awarded the family of Tony White, Jr. nearly $3 million.

White was killed when he was struck by that USPS van on July 1, 2020. A police investigation revealed the driver of the van, Shaniel Barnes, was on her phone at the time of the crash. White died at the hospital that same day. A judge ruled against the US Postal Service in July.

“We’re really happy this part of the process is over for the family,” Amanda Blackwood, the family’s attorney, said on Wednesday. “They’d expressed numerous times they were looking forward to having some closure.”

$2 million of the money awarded to the White family is for their pain and suffering. Almost one million is earmarked to cover medical and funeral expenses.

“The outcome reflects both the tragedy that happened, and it’s also an acknowledgement that something that was done was wrong, and an acknowledgement of the loss they’ve suffered,” Blackwood explained.

A spokesperson for the postal service told FOX4 there would be no further comment on this case.

USPS and White’s loved ones attempted to settle this out of court, but as Blackwood said, it became obvious the case would need to go to trial to reach the outcome they sought.