CHILLICOTHE, Mo. — The Livingston County prosecuting attorney had a Chillicothe police officer testify Friday in the murder case surrounding former Hedrick Medical Center respiratory therapist Jennifer Hall.

Hall is charged with first-degree murder in the 2002 death of Fern Franco, who had been hospitalized at Hedrick Medical Center in Chillicothe. She died in May 2002.

During an autopsy, a coroner found the presence of succinylcholine and morphine. An investigation determined the drugs were not prescribed to Franco or ordered by her doctors.

“I would hope he thinks that because he charged her with it,” Hall’s attorney Matt O’Connor said of the first-degree murder charge prosecutor Adam Warren filed. “But unfortunately, he doesn’t have anything to back it up other than innuendo and piss poor investigation.”

On Friday, a judge denied bond for Hall. Warren’s witness, Officer Brian Schmidt, who’s listed in the probable cause statement, testified during the hearing. Neither Warren nor Schmidt would comment afterward though.

During the bond hearing, FOX4 learned Hall lived in Florida for three months this year and then in Northmoor, Missouri, before police arrested her at an extended stay hotel in Overland Park on May 12.

Schmidt said he would fear for his children’s life if Hall were to get out of jail on bond.

“I think that’s grandstanding,” O’Connor said afterward. “If he’s afraid of her, then he needs to get into a new line of work because… I mean, come on, dude.”

During the hearing, Schmidt also reiterated more information in court documents, saying people he’s interviewed fear for their lives if their identities are revealed. Schmidt said Hall’s so good with computers that she’s erased instant messages from ex-boyfriends in the past.

“So they’re going around interviewing ex-boyfriends and ex-husbands,” O’Connor said of the prosecution Friday. “Very credible people that do not like her obviously.”

Hall’s preliminary hearing is not until August.