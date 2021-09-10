Judge grants temporary restraining order to shut down Rae’s Cafe for ignoring mask mandate

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — A Jackson County judge has temporarily shut down a Blue Springs restaurant that has been violating the county’s mask mandate.

Judge James Kanatzar granted the county a temporary restraining order Friday to close Rae’s Cafe.

It’s the latest step in a battle between the county and Rae’s over the health order.

On Thursday, Jackson County deputies and the health department went to the café, ordering it to close due to repeated violations of the mask mandate. Regardless, Rae’s Cafe opened again on Friday.

“Despite numerous warnings and attempts by the County to work with the business’s owner, she has refused to take corrective action and has made it clear that she has no plans to do so,” Jackson County said in a statement.

Rae’s Cafe had its business license suspended last week for violating the mandate. The owner of the café closed the restaurant to the public, but reopened it last Saturday as a private club, hoping to skirt the county’s mask rule. The restaurant charges customers $1 to join, and one of the rules is no masks allowed.

Jackson County said it would “take the necessary steps to ensure the health order is enforced.”

Now, this issue has gone to the courts. Rae’s Cafe could face sanctions for violating the order. The temporary restraining order will last for 21 days or until the court enters another order.

