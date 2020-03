NEW YORK — After 25 season, “Judge Judy” is coming to an end.

“Variety” reports that the popular host of the syndicated show will make the announcement Monday.

The final full season has not yet aired.

It’s scheduled through the 2020-2021 TV season.

After that it will be offered in repeats, as Judy Sheindlin prepares to launch a new show.

