Kansas Senate Majority Leader released by judge after DUI arrest

TOPEKA, Kan. — A judge has ordered that a Kansas Senate leader be released from jail just hours after he was booked for several crimes, including driving under the influence.

Shawnee County District Judge Penny Moylan said that there was not enough evidence to support his arrest.

Majority Leader Gene Suellentrop was booked into the Shawnee County jail just before 4 a.m. Tuesday following his arrest on Interstate 70 by the Capitol Police. Public documentation shows he was taken into custody for four crimes: DUI, fleeing from law enforcement, speeding and improperly crossing on a divided highway.

The Kansas Highway Patrol stated he was driving a white SUV and going the wrong way on the highway.

However, Judge Moylan ruled only hours later that a Capitol Police officer’s report did not include “pertinent information” about the arrest and ordered Suellentrop’s release. The judge has not provided further information.

Sullentrop has been in the state Senate since 2017, serving on the House previously. He was a member of the House for seven years beforehand.

No one at the statehouse has provided a comment at this time.

FOX4 is working to learn more and will update the website when further information is made available.