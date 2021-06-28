Judge rejects plea deal for Lee’s Summit daycare operator charged with child endangerment

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — A woman charged with child endangerment expected to avoid jail time under a plea deal, but a Jackson County Judge rejected that plan Monday morning.

It’s been two years since prosecutors charged Emily Hammerly with child endangerment. Court documents allege Hammerly’s son, Joseph, sexually abused three 5-year-old girls at Little Learner Daycare in Lee’s Summit in 2019. Hammerly is accused of trying to cover up the crime to protect Joseph.

Families of the victims told FOX4 Hammerly was offered a plea deal — with no jail time and the ability to plead down to a misdemeanor for the endangerment charge. The judge overseeing the case rejected the plea deal. Casenet indicates Hammerly’s trial would proceed Monday, but the judge said it would be scheduled for a later date.

The families of the girls said they were concerned that if Hammerly was offered a plea deal, Joseph could be offered a deal too. He is charged with statutory sodomy and other related crimes. His trial has been delayed at least twice for various reasons.