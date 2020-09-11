Judge rules Blue Springs School District cannot have over 100 fans at Friday football game

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — A Jackson County judge has declined to issue an injunction allowing the Blue Springs School District to have more than 100 people at tonight’s football game.

The ruling comes after the district filed a lawsuit against Jackson County Health Department Director Bridgette Shaffer.

The district alleged in the civil suit that high school athletics events that take place outdoors should not be subject to the 100 person mass gathering limit set forth by the county. The district sited Chiefs games and other professional sporting events where over 100 people were in attendance.

The judge in the case, Cory Atkins, denied the injunction, saying the standard for injunctive relief is incredibly high and he does not think that the Blue Springs School District met that standard. The case will now go to trial while the 100 person limit remains in place.

Blue Springs Superintendent Paul Kinder tells FOX4 that he’s expecting a lot of extremely upset parents at tonight’s football game against Staley High School.

He says the district has a backup plan in place for dealing with the game and implementing the 100 person fan capacity.

