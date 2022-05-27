KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A mother accused of killing her 6-year-old son in a particularly violent manner will not stand trial anytime soon.

Tasha Haefs, 35, is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of her son, Karvell Stevens.

Police found the little boy’s badly mutilated body inside a home near East 73rd Street and Indiana Avenue back in February.

Police say they had received a 911 call from a woman inside the house who claimed that, “the devil was trying to attack her.”

Court documents say that Haefs was covered in blood, and police recovered two knives and a screwdriver from the home.

According to prosecutors, Haefs admitted to police that she killed her son in the bathtub of the house.

After reviewing a mental health report ordered by the court, Judge Sarah Castle ruled on Friday that Haefs lacks the capacity to understand the criminal charges against her and cannot assist in her own defense.

The judge ruled that Haefs is incompetent to stand trial at this time. The Missouri Department of Mental Health will be charged with administering medication that may help Haefs understand the killing she’s accused of committing.

A hearing with the Department of Mental Health on Haefs’ case is scheduled to take place on June 9.