Judge sentences Kansas City man to 30 years in prison for assault of ex-girlfriend

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Jackson County judged sentenced Louis J. Watts on Friday to 30 years in prison for his convictions related to the shooting of his ex-girlfriend in October 2019, who survived and testified against him.
In September, the jury found the 52-year-old man guilty of first-degree domestic assault, unlawful use of a weapon, first-degree burglary, stealing and two counts of armed criminal action.
The judge sentenced Watts on Friday to 30 years on the first-degree domestic assault, and 30 years on the unlawful use of a weapon, and smaller sentences on the other convictions.
The judge set all the sentences to run concurrently for a total of 30 years.
According to court records, in the evening of Oct. 23, 2019, Kansas City police responded to the 3900 block of Roanoke, where they found the victim bleeding from her face and spitting blood.
The victim told the police that her ex-boyfriend, Watts, had shot her. Watts, a witness told police, told him that he had shot the victim.
The victim was shot twice in her head and had a bullet lodged behind her eye.
More information regarding the case can be found at the Jackson County Prosecutor website.