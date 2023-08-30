KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Jackson County judge sides with the sheriff, ruling cost of living increases are all deputies receive in the latest round of pay hikes.

Last fall, Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 50, the union that represents Jackson County sheriff deputies asked the Jackson County legislature to approve raises.

The legislature did so, even though Sheriff Darryl Forte’ expressed concern, arguing the union did not go through the correct process.

In December, all union members got a cost of living increase but not a larger pay raise.

The union sued in March to try to get the raises.

A Jackson County judge says the action that the county legislature took merely authorizes the sheriff to give out pay raises but does not direct the sheriff to do so.