KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A federal judge ruled against four students who attended Park Hill South High School, declining to force the Park Hill School District to readmit them.

Last fall, the district expelled one student and suspended three other students for 180 days for their roles in a petition to bring back slavery.

The change.org petition was created by Park Hill South freshmen football players as they rode a school bus to a game.

Those involved later said the petition was a joke.

Their families sued over the discipline, saying it was too harsh and demanded the students be allowed to return to the high school. The judge ruled against the preliminary injunction Tuesday.

“This youthful bad judgment originated among two biracial Black and two Black students who often joked about their race,” said Arthur Benson, the attorney representing the students. “Three white boys in similar bad judgment wanted in on the joke, intended only for the freshman players. This bad judgment was punished as heinous acts that no one now still claims them to be.”

At the time of the punishment, Park Hill disagreed. In response to the lawsuit, the district said that overnight the petition “caused massive disruption” to Park Hill South High School, as well as the rest of the school district.

Court documents state some Park Hill South students were scared for their lives after learning about the petition. In the filing, the school’s principal said substitute teachers refused to fill in at the high school, and professional development time was spent on teachers’ concerns about the petition instead of improving academic performance.

The filing also stated that Park Hill South pulled students from classes to hold assemblies to allow students to discuss the impact of the petition and process their feelings.

Park Hill South’s principal said he and the assistant principals spent more than 300 hours dealing with the fallout of the petition, according to court documents.

The district also argued in the filing that the lengthy suspensions do not violate the students’ First Amendment rights because the petition was created while on a school activity. The response claims schools have a right to discipline students for racially charged expression that is “reasonably forecast to cause a material disruption.”