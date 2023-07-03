KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The man convicted of killing a Clinton, Missouri, police officer will wait months to learn his sentence.

Last week a jury convicted Ian McCarthy of first-degree murder in the shooting death of Officer Gary Michael during a traffic stop in August 2017.

The trial was moved from Henry County to Jackson County, and jurors were brought in from Platte County.

After convicting McCarthy, jurors deliberated ten hours to determine if he should be put to death for his actions. They could not reach a unanimous sentence. The jury did, however, unanimously determine that the death sentence could be appropriate in this case, according to the Henty County Prosecutor. Because of that, the court will decide the defendant’s sentence.

The sentencing hearing for McCarthy is scheduled for September 8 at 1:30 p.m.