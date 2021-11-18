Judge to issue verdict Friday in Kansas City detective’s trial over Cameron Lamb killing

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Jackson County judge will announce his verdict Friday afternoon for the Kansas City police detective charged in the death of Cameron Lamb.

By Friday, it will have been one week since Det. Eric DeValkenaere’s trial ended.

DeValkenaere shot and killed Lamb on Dec. 13, 2019. DeValkenaere and his partner responded to a traffic incident near East 41st Street and College Avenue. A police helicopter saw a red pickup, believed to have been involved in the incident, turn into Lamb’s garage.

DeValkenaere said he when he and his partner entered the garage, he saw a gun in Lamb’s possession. He also said Lamb didn’t comply with commands. DeValkenaere testified that he Lamb pulled a gun and pointed it at his partner, so he shot and killed Lamb.

During the trial, DeValkenaere’s defense team argued that his actions were part of his job. Prosecutors argued that police officers shouldn’t have been in Lamb’s backyard in the first place and because of that, use of force and self-defense arguments don’t apply.

This is a bench trial, meaning there is not a jury. The judge will release his verdict Friday afternoon at 1 p.m.