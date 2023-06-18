KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One day before the nation celebrates Juneteenth, people gathered to remember an old neighborhood that was home to freed slaves right here in Kansas City.

People who lived in the Steptoe neighborhood saw it vanishing, so they took it upon themselves to make sure their neighborhood—that was so important and vital to Black history in Kansas City—was never forgotten.

The first step towards that goal was getting a street name changed.

Their Juneteenth Eve celebration called on our past so as not to forget about the progress that still needs to be made.

“As Martin Luther King said, ‘If there is one person that is not free, then none of us are free,'” Deitra Nealy-Shane, the Chair of the Steptoe Juneteenth Celebration, said.

The Steptoe neighborhood sat right in the middle of Westport, a place that freed slaves called home. Successful and hardworking African Americans built a community.

They were steadfast in not letting their circumstances dictate where they were going.

“Steptoe was an enclave of freed slaves in the middle of Westport at a time when housing was so segregated, and it’s still like that in a lot of ways today. They were lawyers, doctors, teachers, janitors, nurses, you name it,” Nealy-Shane said.

Much of their neighborhood is slowly being ripped from the roots and torn down.

But they’re not letting that happen, starting a group that was able to secure funding from the city council in the amount of $50,000.

That money so far, has been spent renaming 43rd and Terrace to Steptoe. There are plans in the coming months to have historical markers placed throughout Westport where this neighborhood stood.

“It’s very important that the story is told, that the memory of Steptoe leaves on.”