Juneteenth prayer for racial healing held on Troost Avenue

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A group of clergy members spent their Juneteenth holiday leading residents of Kansas City in prayer on the city’s historic dividing line — Troost Avenue.

Attendees wore masks and lined the sidewalks of Troost Avenue for several miles to allow for social distancing.

“The sign on my mask is unity and that is what we are praying for,” said Cassandra Wainright.

Wainright heads the Concerned Clergy Coalition of Kansas City, which helped organize the prayer chain. She said she is already seeing change in the community.

“I believe its already begun. I believe that people of all nationalities and creeds and races have come together and united from a devastating moment, just the dealing with the murder, the injustice that was done with Mr. George Floyd. God used that moment as a pivotal moment for America to unite us in ways we never thought we could be united.”

The prayer lasted for one hour Friday night from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Another clergy member and organizer, Pastor Greg Ealey with Colonial Presbyterian Church, said the prayer was necessary.

“We’re people of faith and we believe that any good work begins with prayer so we’re coming here to the most represented piece of division in our city, crying out to God, asking for wisdom on how to move forward.”

He says holding the prayer chain on Juneteenth has special meaning.

“There is so much history that is left out of our history books that my kids don’t know their own history, all they know is the history that’s been given to them so we need to fix our history books,” he said.

“We need to fix our storytelling. We need to fix our education system. We need to fix the disparities in our neighborhoods, so that everyone has the ability to learn about the truth and then be able to apply that truth to their life.”