Jurassic Quest Drive Thru coming to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas Citians looking for a prehistoric adventure are in luck!

Jurassic Quest Drive Thru dinosaur experience is coming to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City May 14 through May 30.

More than 70 photorealistic prehistoric creatures return from extinction in North America’s largest dino adventure.

More than two million people have visited the drive-thru experience across the nation.

The parking lot of the stadium will be transformed into a fun drive-thru experience including baby dinosaurs, meet and greets with trainers and plenty of photo opportunities.

Tickets are available online for $49 per vehicle.

Download the FOX4KC news apps: iPhone and Android