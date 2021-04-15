Kylr Yust trial: Jurors ask to review evidence while deliberating

HARRISONVILLE, Mo. — Kylr Yust’s attorney makes one last-ditch effort to get the murder charges against him dropped as the jury spends Thursday reviewing evidence in the case.

Jurors returned to the Cass County courthouse and resumed deliberations at 8:30 a.m. Thursday. They did not enter the courtroom, but went straight to the jury room.

Several hours later, jurors asked to see three pieces of evidence. FOX4’s Sherae Honeycutt said the evidence in question was phone or data records. She also reported that Yust flipped through folders in the courtroom to see what the jurors requested, which he is allowed to do.

Jurors had lunch and continued to deliberate Thursday afternoon. They made another request that involved the cell phone of Yust’s half-brother and his wife. Jurors also requested to look at a map to get a grasp on the lay of the land where the crimes occurred.

The judge denied the request to see the maps, telling the jury to rely on their collective memory.

They also requested to review five pieces of evidence that prosecutors presented Thursday afternoon. The evidence involved cellphone records. There were so many of them that they were wheeled in on a cart.

After beginning to review the case Wednesday night, the jury asked to see testimony from Steve Edson, a former Belton police officer. They also asked to review Yust’s grandfather’s testimony. The judge denied both requests and told jurors to use their memories of what the witnesses said. It is up to the judge to decide if the jury could review that evidence.

Wednesday night, Yust’s defense also filed a request to acquit her client. The judge denied that motion.

The jury received the case Wednesday after hearing jury instructions and closing arguments.

During jury instructions, the judge told jurors they can find Yust guilty of first-degree murder in one or both of the deaths of Kara Kopetsky and Jessica Runions. They can also opt for second-degree murder if they believe prosecutors did not prove he deliberately killed either woman.

Voluntary manslaughter is also an option if jurors believe one or both deaths happened during a moment of passion. The jurors are also able to consider first-degree involuntary manslaughter if they believe Yust recklessly caused the deaths of Kopetsky and Runions. They can also convict Yust of one woman’s murder and not the other, find him not guilty of either death, or decide they can’t reach a decision.

