KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Jackson County jury convicts a 25-year-old Kansas City man in the May 2021 kidnapping and killing of 52-year-old Gilberto Gutierrez.

The jury on Friday convicted Rashaud Lewis of second-degree murder, first-degree kidnapping and two counts of armed criminal action.

According to court records, Kansas City police responded on a reported missing person on May 11, 2021. The victim’s family told police they had not heard from their father but bloody clothing of the victim had been found.

On May 17, 2021, the body of a man was found wrapped in a tarp near 56th and Elmwood. He was identified as Gutierrez.

Court documents say he died from several stab wounds.

During the investigation, police detectives determined that Lewis’ vehicle was used to kidnap the victim. Police detectives found receipts for drop cloths and bleach. Several cellphones also were recovered.

Tests for DNA showed the victim’s DNA in a property associated with Lewis.

A Jackson County judge will sentence Lewis on Sept. 13, 2023.

Another suspect, Ahmad Herring, was sentenced earlier this month to a total of 46 years in prison.