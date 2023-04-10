KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 32-year-old Kansas City, Missouri man was found guilty Monday by a Jackson County jury in the May 2021 kidnapping and murder of 52-year-old Gilberto Gutierrez.

Ahmad Herring was convicted of second-degree murder, first-degree kidnapping, first-degree robbery and two counts of armed criminal action.

According to court records, Kansas City police responded on May 11, 2021, on a reported missing person.

The victim’s family told them they had not heard from their father, but bloody clothing of the victim had been found.

On May 17, 2021, a man’s body was reported wrapped in a tarp near 56th Street and Elmwood Avenue.

The victim was identified as Gutierrez, who was killed by several stab wounds.

During a search of a vehicle associated with Herring, police detectives found receipts for drop cloths and bleach. Several cellphones also were recovered. Tests for DNA showed the suspect’s DNA on a zip tie recovered near the victim.

Herring will be sentenced on June 21, 2023. Another suspect is awaiting trial.