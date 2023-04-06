Kansas City police investigate a shooting at East 12th Street and Grand Boulevard on Oct. 19, 2022. (FOX4 photo)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Jackson County jury convicts a 22-year-old man in connection to a deadly shooting in downtown Kansas City last year.

The jury convicted Toney Lamong Powell of second-degree murder and armed criminal action Thursday.

According to court records, Kansas City police officers responded to 12th Street and Grand Boulevard in downtown Kansas City on a reported shooting just after 5 p.m. on Oct. 19, 2022.

Officers found the victim, Donald Moore, 22, suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot to the abdomen.

Witnesses said the victim and Powell were once friends until the Powell accused Moore of “ratting” on him to police in a different shooting investigation.

Detectives found surveillance video that showed the suspect in the area and a witness, the victim’s mother, told detectives her son contacted her and told her who shot him.

Powell was taken into custody on Oct. 29, 2022.