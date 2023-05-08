KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A federal jury convicts a Kansas City man of killing another man in front of the victim’s then 9-year-old daughter.

Jurors found 36-year-old Lester E. Brown guilty of one count of conspiracy to commit cyberstalking, one count of cyberstalking resulting in death, and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Prosecutors said Brown and two other men stalked Christopher Harris. Court documents show Brown put several GPS devices on vehicles Harris and his acquaintances used between Nov. 1, 2017 and March 19, 2018.

The documents show Brown tracked Harris to a Raytown dance studio on March 14, 2018. Brown and the other two men followed Harris as he drove his 9-year-old daughter home to her mother’s house.

Brown stopped behind Harris’ vehicle while he and another man got out of the car and shot into the vehicle, according to court paperwork. Harris’ daughter was in the car at the time of the shooting. The girl ran into the house unharmed. Court documents show Brown stood over Harris and fired two more shots while Harris was on the ground, killing him.

During Brown’s trial prosecutors also presented evidence of the murder of Harris’ friend, Ryan Cobbins in 2013.

Cobbins disappeared on Oct. 24, 2013, after a haircut.

Brown told Harris and another person that he could get Cobbins released for a “ransom” payment of $20,000. The men paid Brown, but police found Cobbins body on Dec. 31, 2014.

Brown faces up to life in prison without parole when he is sentenced.

Co-defendants Michael Young, 32, and Ronell Pearson, 36, have each pleaded guilty to their roles in the cyberstalking conspiracy. Young also pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting cyberstalking resulting in Harris’ death.

Both co-defendants are currently in custody awaiting sentencing.