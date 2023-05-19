LIBERTY, Mo. — A jury convicts a Kearney mother in connection with the deaths of her two daughters.

Jenna Boedecker was found guilty of two counts of second-degree murder, four counts of child endangerment, one count of fourth-degree domestic assault and one count of second-degree property damage.

Jurors did not convict Boedecker of one count of armed criminal action related to the case.

Boedecker was indicted in January 2019.

Court documents show Boedecker told investigators she put her daughters, 2-year-old Ireland Ribando and 7-week-old Goodknight Ribando, in her Jeep Patriot sometime overnight between July 3 and 4.

The documents show at some point, Boedecker said she fell asleep in the vehicle. When she woke up on July 4, she found her two girls unresponsive.

The Clay County mom told officials she took her daughters to a neighbor’s home for help and tried to revive them. When first-responders arrived at the home, the little girls were pronounced dead.

The search warrants also revealed that a child services investigator responded to the Clay County home on the morning of July 4.

The investigator told police on July 3, the agency received a hotline call around 11 p.m. It was classified as an “assessment,” which are typically addressed during business hours.

So the child services worker “put it off until the morning,” the search warrant says.

The investigator said he went to Boedecker’s home around 9:30 a.m. July 4 and saw a silver SUV in the driveway. He said the vehicle’s rear lights were on, but he thought they were just left on by accident.

The child services investigator told police, when he pulled his vehicle in behind the SUV, he didn’t see anyone inside. When he got out of his car, he didn’t look inside the car as he walked around it. The investigator said he heard the engine running but didn’t hear the fan for the air conditioning.

He told police if someone had been sitting upright in the car, he would have seen them. But he said he might not have seen children in the back or an adult if they were slumped over.

The man said he knocked on the family’s home three times but didn’t get a response, so he went back to his car and later left. His entire visit lasted no longer than five minutes, court documents say.

The jury will return to court to make a sentencing recommendation for Boedecker.