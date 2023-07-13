Pictures of Maggie Ybarra and Michael Hendricks provided by the Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jury deliberations are underway in the murder and child sex abuse trial of a Grain Valley couple.

Maggie Ybarra and Michael Hendricks are charged with murdering 32-year-old Kensie Aubry and burying her remains on Hendricks’ property. They are also charged with abusing a 13-year-old girl.

The 13-year-old, in foster care at the time, broke Aubry’s missing persons case open when she confided in a case worker that Hendricks and Ybarra sexually abused her. That teenager testified during the trial that the couple also showed her photos of a dead woman which were taken in their home.

Jurors also heard from an FBI agent who testified that detectives removed multiple plastic bags filled with human remains from Hendricks’ property in July 2021.

An Independence police detective and FBI task force member testified Hendricks’ neighbors reported seeing him using heavy machinery on his land.

Ybarra’s own mother, Ruth Lohnes, took the stand to tell jurors that her daughter and Hendricks showed her pictures of Aubry’s body in a freezer. She said one of the victim’s arms was missing.

Lohnes also testified the pair said they put parts of Aubry’s body in plastic totes and tried to use a helicopter to drop them over water, but the tubs floated.

Detectives searched Hendricks’ property after Lohnes told investigators her daughter and Hendricks planned to bury Aubry’s body there.